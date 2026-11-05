⚠️ Wilsonville Library closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Wilsonville Library closed on Veterans Day

The Wilsonville Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

If you need to take care of your account while the building is closed, you can:

Renew items online by selecting “My Account” on the Library website

on the Library website Call the automated phone service at 503-659-8634 to renew items

Plan your visits and returns around November 11 so you’re not caught off guard by the holiday closure.