🛒 Wilsonville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilsonville has some solid front-line retail roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Below are a few standout options hiring in Wilsonville, OR.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.80 – $20.50/hour

Run the photo department at Walgreens—think passport photos, online order pickups, and helping customers with prints and gifts. This is a good fit if you like tech, staying organized, and giving friendly, one-on-one service while also jumping on the register when needed.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger family of companies)

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Meat/Seafood department, from cutting and wrapping seafood to training staff and planning promos. This role is great if you want leadership duties, steady hours, and access to big-company perks like healthcare, discounts, and tuition help.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.