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Wilsonville

Wilsonville Library closed for Veterans Day

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhJSm_1Go4xH4V00

The Wilsonville Library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10:00am. To renew items while the library is closed, use “My Account” on the library website or call the automated phone line at 503-659-8634.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wilsonville Library

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