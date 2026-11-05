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Wilsonville
Wilsonville Library closed for Veterans Day
5 days ago
The Wilsonville Library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10:00am. To renew items while the library is closed, use “My Account” on the library website or call the automated phone line at 503-659-8634.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wilsonville Library
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