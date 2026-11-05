💻 Wilsonville, OR IT Roles: Multiple High-Paying Openings

Wilsonville’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with some serious enterprise and semiconductor roles open. If you’re senior-level in IT or EDA, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software)

Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software) Location: Wilsonville, OR (hybrid flexibility noted)

(hybrid flexibility noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,700 – $293,400 + incentive (target 20%)

Work with top semiconductor and electronics companies on Veloce Strato emulation and prototyping. This is a customer-facing, senior technical role where you’ll drive evaluations, solve complex chip design/verification issues, and help shape future EDA products.

Employer: firstPRO US (hiring for a global business)

(hiring for a global business) Location: Wilsonville, OR – 5 days onsite

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead SAP FI/CO and Project Systems design for a global company, from discovery through go-live. Ideal if you have 10+ years SAP, multiple full implementations, and want to own architecture, process improvement, and cross-team leadership.

Employer: Siemens EDA (Calibre™ R&D Team)

Siemens EDA (Calibre™ R&D Team) Location: Wilsonville, OR (US national or hybrid mode)

(US national or hybrid mode) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,800 – $217,300 + incentive

Join the Calibre™ R&D group working on advanced TCAD and DTCO for cutting-edge nodes (down to ~1nm, 3D NAND, DRAM, 3DIC). Great fit if you have a PhD or MS + 5 years in EE/Applied Physics/related fields and love physics-based modeling and semiconductor process/device work.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.