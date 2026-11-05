CSW Prints and More to Sell Goods at Tinsel Tree Lane

CSW Prints and More will be a vendor at this year’s Tinsel Tree Lane event in Wilson's Mills with handmade items including sublimated tumblers, license plates, slates, magnets, coasters, keychains, printed coloring books, and beaded pens, wristlets, car charms, and badge reels. Residents can visit their booth at the event to shop and support a local business during the holiday season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Wilson's Mills