Wilson’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with banks and retail stores both adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Support business banking clients and internal teams with Wholesale Payments questions by phone and email. Good fit if you have 2+ years in banking or call center work, strong communication skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid vacation and holidays).

Employer: Dollar General (pOpshelf)

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team at a pOpshelf store, handling staffing, training, merchandising, and customer experience. Great for someone with retail management experience, who enjoys coaching a team and keeping a store running smoothly and looking sharp.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.