There are a few special dogs in Wilson, NC who are ready for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Wilson County Sheriffs Office Animal Enforcement

Phone: (252) 265-5971

Notes: Kruger is listed as a dog who may fear bite, which usually means he is scared and may react when he feels cornered or unsafe. He will need a calm, patient adopter who understands dog body language and can give him space and time to feel secure.

If you have experience with shy or fearful dogs and a quiet home, Kruger could really benefit from your understanding.

👉 Meet Kruger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Wilson County Sheriffs Office Animal Enforcement

Phone: (252) 265-5971

Enkil is an adult mixed-breed girl waiting at the Wilson County Sheriffs Office Animal Enforcement. The listing doesn’t share many details, so calling the shelter is the best way to learn about her personality, how she does with other pets, and any health or training info.

If you’re open-minded and willing to meet a dog before deciding, Enkil could be a wonderful surprise.

👉 Meet Enkil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption Fee: $114

Shelter: Wilson County Sheriffs Office Animal Enforcement

Phone: (252) 265-5971

Background: Chase was found roaming Fountain Dr and is hoping his original family finds him. If they don’t, he’ll be looking for a new forever home.

Chase was found roaming and is hoping his original family finds him. If they don’t, he’ll be looking for a new forever home. Temperament (per shelter): Described as sweet and people friendly , appears dog friendly , and can be cat tested by the shelter.

Described as and , appears , and can be by the shelter. Availability: Listed as available for adoption on 11/18/26 at 9:00 am with a $114 adoption fee.

If you’re looking for a friendly, young adult dog to join your home, Chase may be a great fit. Call the shelter to ask about meet-and-greet options and how he does in the kennel.

👉 Meet CHASE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wilson, NC, please consider visiting Wilson County Sheriffs Office Animal Enforcement or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right person might see this and give one of them the safe, loving home they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.