Wilson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re hands-on with tools or just starting in production. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Ergo Lifting Technologies

Ergo Lifting Technologies Location: Wilson, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Work on custom lifting and material-handling equipment, wiring industrial machines and control panels. Great fit if you like problem-solving, reading schematics, and doing clean, detailed electrical work with low-voltage DC systems.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.30 per hour

Entry-level production role in a meat processing plant, working with tools and machinery on the line. Physically demanding work (cold or hot areas, standing long hours), but offers industry-leading wages, health benefits, retirement, and education support.

Employer: Fresenius Kabi USA

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $13.61 – $20.05 per hour

Operate and help set up cleanroom filling equipment for medical products, with strict procedures and training. Good option if you like detailed, process-driven work and want solid benefits like 401(k) with company contribution, paid time off, and health coverage.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.