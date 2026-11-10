🚌 Wilson, NC transportation jobs with multiple local openings

Wilson has a solid mix of driving and equipment jobs right now, from local routes to high-earning CDL work. If you like being on the move and working outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (Lease Purchase CDL-A)

Pay: **Up to $3,500 per week*** plus **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Contract CDL-A flatbed drivers run Blair’s preferred lanes and are home every weekend. Lease-purchase setup with high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul*), late-model trucks, and a clear path to ownership in about 2–4 years.

Key perks: all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, trailer maintenance covered when pulling Blair trailers, fuel/tire discounts, no forced dispatch, rider policy.

Requirements: Valid Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR in last 3 years, 6+ months flatbed in last 10 years.

All pay and bonus amounts may vary by job type, location, experience, and performance and are subject to change. Talk with a recruiter to confirm details.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Location: 2102 Industrial Park Drive SE, Wilson, NC 27893

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday , hours vary

, hours vary Pay: $800–$850 per week, weekly pay; may include commission eligibility

Drive a company vehicle on a set route, fill and service vending machines, and be the friendly face customers see every week. This role is great if you like working independently, staying active, and building regular customer relationships.

Highlights: comprehensive training, advancement paths into entry-level management, benefits for full-time staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off eligibility, and more).

Requirements: 3 years driving experience, valid non-CDL Class C license, able to lift 50 lbs, and comfortable working most of the day unsupervised.

Employer: Hilco Transport

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $18–$22 per hour

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Day shift

Operate a front end loader and switcher tractor at a municipal solid waste transfer station, moving 48'–51' trailers in and out of the loading pit. Good fit if you like steady outdoor work, solid equipment, and staying hands-on.

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off, employee discount, referral program.

Notes: CDL not required, but you must be able to back trailers well, roll/unroll tarps from the ground, climb ladders and stairs, and work in all weather with required PPE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—local employers often have more than one opening once they know you’re interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.