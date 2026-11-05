🔧 Wilson, NC Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilson’s maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like keeping buildings and equipment in top shape. Here are several strong options if you’ve got hands-on skills or facilities experience.

Employer: ServiceMax Janitorial, LLC

ServiceMax Janitorial, LLC Location: Wilson, NC and surrounding areas (Greenville, NC; Christiansburg & Norfolk, VA, and more)

(Greenville, NC; Christiansburg & Norfolk, VA, and more) Salary: Starting at $52,000/year , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm , plus on-call, heavy travel

, , plus on-call, heavy travel Why it’s worth a look: Lead multiple janitorial teams, travel across sites, and still stay hands-on with cleaning when needed. Comes with company car, 401(k) with match, and Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance.

Employer: Fresenius Kabi USA

Location: Wilson, NC

Salary: $73,614 – $103,528/year + bonus eligible (6% target)

+ Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a maintenance crew keeping production and facility equipment running smoothly, from troubleshooting to preventive maintenance. Strong pay range plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation, holidays, and personal days.

Employer: JLL

Location: On-site – Wilson, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 1st/Morning Shift

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like organizing more than wrench-turning—plan and schedule all the preventive and repair work that keeps buildings and utilities running. Offers a 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, PTO, and company holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.