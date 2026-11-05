📣 Wilson, NC Sales Openings: Multiple Account Rep Roles

Wilson’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and working a territory. If you’re good with people and don’t mind being on the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement)

Sell lift trucks and warehouse products in a set territory while growing both new and existing accounts. This role is great if you like outside sales, product demos, and having a clear plan to hit your numbers, with ongoing training (including trips to their Ohio HQ).

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,400–$47,400 first year (salary + bonus)

Benefits: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp, mileage + cell phone reimbursement

Two-year program where you learn sales from the ground up while managing a territory and growing a book of business. Expect a mix of cold calling, customer visits, and product demos, with clear sales goals and support from a long-standing, family-owned company.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.