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🏭 Wilson, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Wilson’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are adding new people to their production teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Mechanical Assembler I – 2nd Shift (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Wilson, NC – 4200 Airport Dr
- Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM; overtime may be required)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level assembly role with a global aerospace leader. You’ll learn to set up and assemble parts, read schematics, use hand and machine tools, and rotate between workstations while keeping quality and safety high. Must be a U.S. Person and able to stand 8+ hours; in return, you get a strong benefits package (medical, 3 weeks vacation, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and more).
Engineer – CNC Process, Junior
- Employer: Linamar Corporation
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re early in your engineering career and into machining and CNC. You’ll read drawings, estimate machining cycle times and tooling costs, help with quotes, create CAD drawings, and support lean/5S efforts while working closely with manufacturing, quality, and purchasing.
General Labor – New Hire, 1st Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $19.30/hour starting pay
Physically active production job on the meat processing line, using tools and machinery to prepare products. Work can be cold, wet, noisy, and fast-paced, but you get industry-leading wages, health insurance, retirement benefits, and education support if you meet eligibility rules.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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