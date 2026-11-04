🏭 Wilson, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Roles Up to $132K+

Wilson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from big, well-known employers. If you like hands-on work, problem solving, and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Philip Morris International U.S. Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite (manufacturing facility)

Salary: $73,600 – $92,000/year

Support the Quality Control lab by testing raw materials and finished products, reviewing batch data, and troubleshooting lab equipment and methods. Great fit if you have a science or engineering degree and 3–5 years’ experience with ISO/FDA standards and like data, problem solving, and cross-team work.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: 4200 Airport Dr, Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM; overtime may be required)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building aerospace parts, using hand and machine tools, reading schematics, and rotating between workstations. Good for someone with 2+ years manufacturing experience and a high school diploma or technical/vocational education who wants steady daytime hours and big-company benefits.

Employer: Reckitt

Location: Wilson, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, leadership role

Salary: USD $88,000 – $132,000/year (hiring range up to $110K)

Lead a team of maintenance and controls techs in a GMP-regulated plant, planning and overseeing preventive and corrective maintenance to keep lines running safely and reliably. Ideal if you have strong maintenance, troubleshooting, and leadership experience and want to drive reliability, safety, and continuous improvement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many hiring managers are open to people who are willing to learn and grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.