⚖️ Wilson County businessman sentenced for tax evasion

A Wilson County businessman, Sanjaykumar Patel, has pleaded guilty in Lebanon, Tenn. to one charge of theft and one charge of tax evasion after failing to report and send in collected sales tax.

Judge Brody Kane accepted Patel’s plea this week and sentenced him to eight years of probation and ordered him to pay $270,497.03 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue and pursued with District Attorney General Jason Lawson’s Office.

If you suspect someone is violating Tennessee’s tax laws, you can report it by calling the toll-free tax fraud hotline: (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).