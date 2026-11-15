Current conditions in Wilson County at 7:00 PM show a temperature of 40.5°F, with winds from the northwest at 5.3 mph and no precipitation recorded. The sky remains clear, providing a calm evening atmosphere.

Earlier today, the high reached 50.2°F and the low dropped to 34°F, with wind gusts peaking at 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day was 0%, and tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 36°F, maintaining the clear skies with no precipitation expected.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Wilson County. Conditions are expected to remain stable with clear skies and light winds into the night.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Saturday 50°F 34°F Partly cloudy Sunday 52°F 32°F Overcast Monday 56°F 32°F Clear sky Tuesday 60°F 37°F Clear sky Wednesday 62°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 42°F Overcast Friday 66°F 45°F Overcast

High 50°F Low 34°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:37pm

The post 11/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 50, Currently 40.5, Low Tonight 36 appeared first on Wilson County Source.