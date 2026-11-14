A new documentary about Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker arrives on Hulu on November 16, offering a personal look at his life and career, from his early days with Hootie & the Blowfish to his success as a country music artist. More Entertainment News

‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ explores the singer’s journey from growing up in Charleston, South Carolina, to becoming a global music star. The film also addresses personal challenges, including struggles with drugs and alcohol, the end of his marriage and near-death experiences.

The documentary features interviews with family, friends and fellow musicians, along with never-before-seen footage from the early days of Hootie & the Blowfish. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at Rucker recording his upcoming album.

“When I look back on my life and career, I never could have imagined the road I’d take or where it would lead me,” said Rucker. “I’ve had opportunities beyond anything I dreamed of, but there have also been times when I had to take a chance, bet on myself and trust that I could do things my own way.”

The film includes appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, along with Brad Paisley, Lady A, Woody Harrelson and producer Frank Rogers.

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts serves as executive producer, while Emmy Award winner Jason Bergh directs the documentary.

“This documentary reveals a side of Darius that is raw, vulnerable and unexpected,” said Roberts. “It’s a deeply personal story, and I think audiences will be surprised by what they discover about this exceptionally talented man.”

‘Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ premieres Monday, November 16, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ in select international markets.

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