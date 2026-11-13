A 33-year-old Murfreesboro man was arrested in connection with a burglary in progress reported Friday morning in Lebanon’s Upton Heights community.

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Lebanon Police said its Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the burglary. B-shift officers were already conducting extra patrols in the neighborhood when they spotted a man matching the caller’s description of the suspect’s clothing.

The man was carrying a package believed to be connected to the incident, police said.

Officers took him into custody three minutes after receiving the initial 911 call. He is facing multiple charges, but police did not specify the charges in the release.

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