The Flamin’ Hot breakfast taco arrived at Laredo Taco Company restaurants, marking the first time Cheetos Flamin’ Hot has appeared on the breakfast menu . More Eat & Drink News

Flamin’ Hot Menu Items at Laredo Taco Company

Each of the three new items is finished with Flamin’ Hot sauce and crushed Cheetos Flamin’ Hot. Here is what went on the menu:

Flamin’ Hot Huevos Breakfast Taco: sausage, egg, potato and shredded cheese, topped with Flamin’ Hot sauce and crushed Cheetos Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot Chicken Tacos: two tacos with diced chicken, roasted green peppers and onions, Flamin’ Hot sauce and crushed Cheetos Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot Burrito: ground beef, Spanish rice, queso, shredded cheese, Flamin’ Hot sauce and crushed Cheetos Flamin’ Hot

Where to Find the Flamin’ Hot Lineup

The menu is offered at participating Laredo Taco Company restaurants, which operate inside 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the country. Not every location carries the items, so it is worth checking with a nearby store before making the trip.

Flamin’ Hot Menu Runs Through Jan. 5, 2027

The offer began Oct. 28, 2026, and runs through Jan. 5, 2027. The items are sold at Laredo Taco Company restaurants only, and prices do not include tax.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Moved Into Breakfast This Year

7-Eleven said customer response to the first Cheetos Flamin’ Hot collaboration led the company to bring it back. The 2026 version extended the partnership to breakfast, pairing a standard sausage, egg and potato taco with the chips and sauce. The chicken tacos and burrito cover lunch and dinner.

Source: 7-Eleven, Inc.

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