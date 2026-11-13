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Health Scores: Wilson County for November 13 2026
By Michael Carpenter,9 days ago
These are the health scores from November 2-13, 2026, in Wilson County, along with their most recent health inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Art Ink Addiction
|100
|700 E Main St Unit F Lebanon TN 37087
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2026
|Candlewood Suites Lebanon Pool
|98
|110 Willard Hagen Drive Lebanon TN 37090
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2026
|Cedar City Brewing Company
|98
|112 Public Square Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/10/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5329
|100
|1217 Rutland Dr Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2026
|Comfort Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|904 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon TN 37090
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2026
|Comfort Suites Indoor Spa
|96
|904 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon TN 37090
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2026
|El Molino
|88
|809 S. Cumberland Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/09/2026
|Fat Mo's
|100
|1334 W. Main St. Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2026
|Happy Taco Truck Mobile
|100
|3195 S Mt Juliet Rd Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2026
|Home 2 Suites Food
|99
|80 Aviation Way Lebanon TN USA Lebanon TN 37090
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2026
|La Cocina Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|8484 Sparta Pike Watertown TN 37184
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2026
|Little Panchos Express
|87
|509 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/09/2026
|Outlaw Art Tattoo
|100
|12 Franklin Rd Suite A Lebanon TN 37087
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/10/2026
|Presley Tattoos
|100
|440 Park Ave Suite B Lebanon TN 37087
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/03/2026
|Rikos Tacos 2 Mobile Unit
|97
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2026
|Speedy Burrito
|99
|307G West Main Street Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/02/2026
|Starstruck Farm Barn Kitchen
|96
|10471 TN-109 Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2026
|Surcheros
|99
|1454 Rutland Dr B-1 Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2026
|Tenn Lakes Brewing Company
|100
|300 North Maple Street Suite 4-135 Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2026
|The Beauty Room
|100
|365 S Hartmann Dr Suite 100 Lebanon TN 37087
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/10/2026
|Tri-Star Tattoos
|100
|516 West Main St. Suite B Lebanon TN 37087
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/03/2026
|Whataburger
|100
|1325 Rutland Drive Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
The post Health Scores: Wilson County for November 13 2026 appeared first on Wilson County Source.