These are the health scores from November 2-13, 2026, in Wilson County, along with their most recent health inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Art Ink Addiction 100 700 E Main St Unit F Lebanon TN 37087 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2026 Candlewood Suites Lebanon Pool 98 110 Willard Hagen Drive Lebanon TN 37090 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2026 Cedar City Brewing Company 98 112 Public Square Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Follow-Up 11/10/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #5329 100 1217 Rutland Dr Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Routine 11/03/2026 Comfort Suites Indoor Pool 94 904 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon TN 37090 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2026 Comfort Suites Indoor Spa 96 904 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon TN 37090 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2026 El Molino 88 809 S. Cumberland Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/09/2026 Fat Mo's 100 1334 W. Main St. Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/12/2026 Happy Taco Truck Mobile 100 3195 S Mt Juliet Rd Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Routine 11/03/2026 Home 2 Suites Food 99 80 Aviation Way Lebanon TN USA Lebanon TN 37090 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2026 La Cocina Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 8484 Sparta Pike Watertown TN 37184 Food Service Routine 11/06/2026 Little Panchos Express 87 509 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/09/2026 Outlaw Art Tattoo 100 12 Franklin Rd Suite A Lebanon TN 37087 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/10/2026 Presley Tattoos 100 440 Park Ave Suite B Lebanon TN 37087 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/03/2026 Rikos Tacos 2 Mobile Unit 97 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/10/2026 Speedy Burrito 99 307G West Main Street Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/02/2026 Starstruck Farm Barn Kitchen 96 10471 TN-109 Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/10/2026 Surcheros 99 1454 Rutland Dr B-1 Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2026 Tenn Lakes Brewing Company 100 300 North Maple Street Suite 4-135 Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 11/12/2026 The Beauty Room 100 365 S Hartmann Dr Suite 100 Lebanon TN 37087 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/10/2026 Tri-Star Tattoos 100 516 West Main St. Suite B Lebanon TN 37087 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/03/2026 Whataburger 100 1325 Rutland Drive Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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