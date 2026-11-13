Barbara A. Starnes, 76, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2026.

Barbara leaves behind her younger sister, Susan Segeleon and her husband Larry of Virginia Beach, and her beloved nephew, Brandon Jourdan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Dorothy Farber and Ira Starnes.

Family was an important part of Barbara’s life, and the bonds she shared with those closest to her will always be treasured. Her life was marked by warmth, inner strength, kindness, and a genuine love for the people around her. She had a way of touching the lives of others, leaving behind memories that will bring comfort and smiles for years to come.

Though her passing leaves a sadness that words cannot fully express, the love she gave and the memories she created will never fade. She will always be remembered as a cherished sister, aunt, and friend.

Barbara’s life was a gift to those fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

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This obituary was published by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory – Kempsville Chapel.

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