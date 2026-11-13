Family Farmstead Dairy is recalling all of its cheddar cheese products, including those distributed in Tennessee, because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

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The recall was announced November 10 after the company identified a potential health risk involving its cheddar cheese products.

The affected products include:

– Raw Mild Cheddar, 8-ounce plastic-wrapped packages.

– Raw Sharp Cheddar, 8-ounce plastic-wrapped packages.

The recall applies to all lot codes with best-by dates of October 16, 2027, or earlier.

According to the company, the products were distributed through retail stores in Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

Listeria can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Infection during pregnancy can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The recall follows an October 15 recall of certain raw cheddar products from the company over possible contamination with E. coli O26:H11 and O45:H2.

No other Family Farmstead Dairy products are included in the current recall unless specifically identified by the company.

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