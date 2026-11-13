Two 41-year-old Nashville residents were arrested Thursday after Mt. Juliet police investigated a suspected shoplifting incident at Walmart.

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Walmart loss prevention employees reported seeing the man and woman conceal merchandise and skip-scan items at the register.

During the investigation, officers discovered the man had multiple active felony warrants in Davidson County related to theft.

Police also learned the woman had been banned from Walmart locations following multiple shoplifting incidents in other jurisdictions over the past two years.

The woman was charged with burglary and shoplifting. The man was taken into custody on the outstanding felony warrants and charged with an additional count of shoplifting.

The post Two Nashville Residents Arrested for Shoplifting at Mt. Juliet Walmart appeared first on Wilson County Source.