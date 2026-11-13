undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11/13/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 45 and Low of 35 Expected Today
By Source Staff,5 days ago
Currently in Wilson County, the temperature is 36.9°F with winds from the northwest at 7.8 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and the skies are overcast.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45.1°F and dip to a low of 34.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts reaching up to 9.7 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 1%, and conditions will remain predominantly overcast.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 39°F with winds tapering down to 5.9 mph. The overcast skies are expected to persist, accompanied by a continued low chance of precipitation.
Today's DetailsHigh 45°F Low 35°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|59°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
The post 11/13/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 45 and Low of 35 Expected Today appeared first on Wilson County Source.