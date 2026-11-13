Currently in Wilson County, the temperature is 36.9°F with winds from the northwest at 7.8 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and the skies are overcast.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45.1°F and dip to a low of 34.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts reaching up to 9.7 mph. There is a low chance of precipitation at 1%, and conditions will remain predominantly overcast.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 39°F with winds tapering down to 5.9 mph. The overcast skies are expected to persist, accompanied by a continued low chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 33°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Thursday 59°F 48°F Drizzle: light

High 45°F Low 35°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:38pm

The post 11/13/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 45 and Low of 35 Expected Today appeared first on Wilson County Source.