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Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
By Andrea Hinds,7 days ago
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!
14th Annual Home for the Holidays
Saturday, November 14
10am – 3pm
Charlie Daniels Park
1110 Charlie Daniels Parkway, 37122
Mt. Juliet’s 14th Annual Home for the Holidays is set for Saturday, November 14th 2026, from 10 am – 3 pm at 1110 Charlie Daniels Parkway, 37122.
The event features artisan, handmade, small-batch baked, and more vendors to Mt. Juliet.
Amy Lechner’s Voice Studio students will also provide music throughout the day. Plus, SANTA!! Santa is always free to take photos; you just bring your own device.
Here are the confirmed vendors so far. And the list keeps on growing.
AMcKinley Photography
A Rose
Baking Me Delicious
Blue Lotus Botanics
Bows by Nici
Cakes 35.5. – Zeynep Burusa Toğaç
Cheryl Stewart
Color Street
Festoonery
Firelight Creations
Glass by Wendy
Hang ‘Em Up Creations
Hickory Bluff Farms
Ignite 3D Print Shop
Jammy Farms
Jenny Marie Hone Decor & Gifts
Jubee Creations
Kim’s Jewels Blings & Things
KNG Designs
K&W Designs
Larry’s Wood Crafts
Las Fajitas Mexican Restaurant
Lin and Aly Collection
Love, Lemons
Mary Kay
Nana’s Creations
Nana’s Crochet Items
Naturally Artful
One Bead at a Time
Pack 325
PaperPie Learning
Patterson Farms
Poppy’s BBQ
Renewal by Anderson
Rosy Bear Crochet
Simmer Scents by Shotsie
Simply Abstract
SQL Accents
Tennessee Lavender Co.
Top Tier Treats
The Cookie Truffler
The Crafty Gnome
The Crescent Moon
The Scrolling Puzzleman
Tupperware
WilCo Creations
Wildwood Floral Design
Winter’s Palace
More information HERE.
Wilson County PokeFest
Farm Bureau Expo Center
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon
Made in Tennessee Building
November 13, 12pm – 9pm
November 14, 10am – 6pm
November 15, 11am – 5pm
Enjoy an exciting three day show for November 13th,14th and 15th. Don’t forget to look for the building with Pikachu and Psyduck balloon on the front. Free snacks and packs giveaway everyday. Over 100 vendors and 200 tables! You don’t wanna missed this show!
Rhinestone Rodeo: A Century of Country Music
Friday, November 13
6pm – 10pm
Experience Rhinestone Rodeo: A Century of Country Music, a spectacular live concert celebrating 100 years of country music’s greatest songs and legends. Featuring powerhouse vocals, a dynamic live band, line dancing and captivating storytelling, this family-friendly theatrical experience takes audiences on an unforgettable journey from country’s roots to today’s biggest hits.
Limestone Hike
Sunday, November 15
9am
Limestone Sinks Trailhead / Location Map
Enjoy a guided hike along the Limestone Sinks Trail, where you’ll explore the fascinating world of karst topography. This unique landscape, shaped by the slow dissolution of limestone, features sinkholes, underground drainage systems, and rugged terrain that tells a story millions of years in the making. Along the way, learn how water, rock, and time have worked together to create these natural formations, and discover the plants and wildlife that thrive in this specialized environment. This program offers a closer look at one of the park’s most distinctive geological features and is perfect for curious explorers of all ages.
High School Football
High school football payoffs are underway. Here is the schedule for the Wilson County teams. Games are Friday at 7pm.
Cleveland at Green Hill
Friendship Christian at Concord Christian – Quarterfinal
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