Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

14th Annual Home for the Holidays

Saturday, November 14

10am – 3pm

Charlie Daniels Park

1110 Charlie Daniels Parkway, 37122

Mt. Juliet’s 14th Annual Home for the Holidays is set for Saturday, November 14th 2026, from 10 am – 3 pm at 1110 Charlie Daniels Parkway, 37122.

The event features artisan, handmade, small-batch baked, and more vendors to Mt. Juliet.

Amy Lechner’s Voice Studio students will also provide music throughout the day. Plus, SANTA!! Santa is always free to take photos; you just bring your own device.

Here are the confirmed vendors so far. And the list keeps on growing.

AMcKinley Photography

A Rose

Baking Me Delicious

Blue Lotus Botanics

Bows by Nici

Cakes 35.5. – Zeynep Burusa Toğaç

Cheryl Stewart

Color Street

Festoonery

Firelight Creations

Glass by Wendy

Hang ‘Em Up Creations

Hickory Bluff Farms

Ignite 3D Print Shop

Jammy Farms

Jenny Marie Hone Decor & Gifts

Jubee Creations

Kim’s Jewels Blings & Things

KNG Designs

K&W Designs

Larry’s Wood Crafts

Las Fajitas Mexican Restaurant

Lin and Aly Collection

Love, Lemons

Mary Kay

Nana’s Creations

Nana’s Crochet Items

Naturally Artful

One Bead at a Time

Pack 325

PaperPie Learning

Patterson Farms

Poppy’s BBQ

Renewal by Anderson

Rosy Bear Crochet

Simmer Scents by Shotsie

Simply Abstract

SQL Accents

Tennessee Lavender Co.

Top Tier Treats

The Cookie Truffler

The Crafty Gnome

The Crescent Moon

The Scrolling Puzzleman

Tupperware

WilCo Creations

Wildwood Floral Design

Winter’s Palace

More information HERE.

Wilson County PokeFest

Farm Bureau Expo Center

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon

Made in Tennessee Building

November 13, 12pm – 9pm

November 14, 10am – 6pm

November 15, 11am – 5pm

Enjoy an exciting three day show for November 13th,14th and 15th. Don’t forget to look for the building with Pikachu and Psyduck balloon on the front. Free snacks and packs giveaway everyday. Over 100 vendors and 200 tables! You don’t wanna missed this show!

Rhinestone Rodeo: A Century of Country Music

Friday, November 13

6pm – 10pm

Experience Rhinestone Rodeo: A Century of Country Music, a spectacular live concert celebrating 100 years of country music’s greatest songs and legends. Featuring powerhouse vocals, a dynamic live band, line dancing and captivating storytelling, this family-friendly theatrical experience takes audiences on an unforgettable journey from country’s roots to today’s biggest hits.

Purchase tickets here.

Limestone Hike

Sunday, November 15

9am

Limestone Sinks Trailhead / Location Map

Enjoy a guided hike along the Limestone Sinks Trail, where you’ll explore the fascinating world of karst topography. This unique landscape, shaped by the slow dissolution of limestone, features sinkholes, underground drainage systems, and rugged terrain that tells a story millions of years in the making. Along the way, learn how water, rock, and time have worked together to create these natural formations, and discover the plants and wildlife that thrive in this specialized environment. This program offers a closer look at one of the park’s most distinctive geological features and is perfect for curious explorers of all ages.

Register here.

High School Football

High school football payoffs are underway. Here is the schedule for the Wilson County teams. Games are Friday at 7pm.

Cleveland at Green Hill

Friendship Christian at Concord Christian – Quarterfinal

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