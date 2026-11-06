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Wilson County

11/5/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 69, Currently 59; Winds Light Tonight

By Source Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z6GR_1GoMCcWu00

At 7:00 PM in Wilson County, the temperature is 59.4°F with a light wind from the south at 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F and a low of 48.2°F. The wind picked up slightly during the day, with speeds reaching up to 5.3 mph, but sustained dry conditions prevailed throughout.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, up to 4.9 mph, and the sky will become overcast, with no chance of precipitation forecasted.

There are no active weather alerts in effect for Wilson County at this time.

Today's Details

High 69°F Low 48°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

DayHighLowConditions
Thursday69°F48°FOvercast
Friday58°F43°FOvercast
Saturday56°F39°FOvercast
Sunday61°F38°FOvercast
Monday65°F40°FClear sky
Tuesday65°F42°FOvercast
Wednesday65°F45°FOvercast

The post 11/5/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 69, Currently 59; Winds Light Tonight appeared first on Wilson County Source.

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