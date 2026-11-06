At 7:00 PM in Wilson County, the temperature is 59.4°F with a light wind from the south at 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F and a low of 48.2°F. The wind picked up slightly during the day, with speeds reaching up to 5.3 mph, but sustained dry conditions prevailed throughout.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, up to 4.9 mph, and the sky will become overcast, with no chance of precipitation forecasted.

There are no active weather alerts in effect for Wilson County at this time.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 48°F Overcast Friday 58°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 38°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 45°F Overcast

High 69°F Low 48°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:45pm

The post 11/5/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 69, Currently 59; Winds Light Tonight appeared first on Wilson County Source.