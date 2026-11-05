OBITUARY: Fayetta Poteete

Fayetta Thrasher Poteete of Petersburg, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center in Lebanon, Tennessee at the age of 67 years.

A native of Fayetteville, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Jerry James and Doris Daniel Thrasher. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one son Wade Allen Casey, Father and mother in-law, Joe and Odella Poteete, Sister-in-law, Brenda Posey, nephews, Danny Wayne Phillips, Robert Posey Jr., and David Posey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Tennessee with Joe Wayne officiating. Burial will follow at Carter Hill Cemetery in Taft, Tennessee. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Fayetta enjoyed shopping and fishing. She was a dog lover and took in every stray she found. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She spent several years cooking in various restaurants. Fayetta also loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

Her survivors include her husband of 43 years, Bobby Poteete of Petersburg, Tennessee, son, BJ (Anna) Casey of Fayetteville, Tennessee, brother, Jerry Wayne (Donna) Thrasher of Fayetteville, Tennessee, sister, Terrie (Roark) Phillips of Fayetteville, Tennessee, brother -in laws, Joe Michael (Robin) Poteete of Bean Station, Tennessee, sisters-in-law, Linda (Steve) Smith of Mooresburg, Tennessee, Rachel (Ronnie) Spears of Fayetteville, Tennessee, grandchildren Bryson Casey, Cody Casey, Victoria (Matthew) Miahnahri all of Fayetteville, Tennessee, great grandchildren, Madison, Noah, Amelia, and Liam Miahnahri all of Fayetteville, Tennessee. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.lynchburg funeral home.com

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This obituary was published by Lynchburg Funeral Home.

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