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11/5/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 66 and Low of 49; No Precipitation Expected
By Source Staff,5 days ago
At 12:46 PM in Wilson County, the current temperature is 65.3°F with a light wind of 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.
Looking ahead to today’s forecast, the high is expected to reach 65.8°F, with a low of 48.2°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 4.8 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day and evening. As we transition to tonight, the temperature will remain mild with a low of 54.7°F, continuing under overcast skies.
There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for the area. Please remain aware of local conditions as they can change.
Today's DetailsHigh 66°F Low 48°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|56°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
The post 11/5/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 66 and Low of 49; No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Wilson County Source.