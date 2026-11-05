At 12:46 PM in Wilson County, the current temperature is 65.3°F with a light wind of 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.

Looking ahead to today’s forecast, the high is expected to reach 65.8°F, with a low of 48.2°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 4.8 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day and evening. As we transition to tonight, the temperature will remain mild with a low of 54.7°F, continuing under overcast skies.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for the area. Please remain aware of local conditions as they can change.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 48°F Overcast Friday 56°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 38°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 56°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 44°F Overcast

High 66°F Low 48°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:45pm

The post 11/5/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 66 and Low of 49; No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Wilson County Source.