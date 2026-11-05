Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Holiday Doughnut Collection

The Krispy Kreme Holiday Seasonal Collection is now available at participating shops nationwide. It includes three new holiday doughnuts inspired by hot cocoa, sugar cookies and caramel toffee cheesecake, and the Sugar Cookie Latte is back. More Hometown Holidays

Three New Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts for 2026

All three doughnuts in the holiday lineup are new this year. Two use the Original Glazed doughnut as a base, and the third is a filled shell doughnut.

Hot Cocoa Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing. It is topped with a dollop of frosting made with Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa, marshmallow bites and a sprinkle of Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa.

Sugar Cookie Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing and finished with a holiday sugar cookie topping.

Caramel Toffee Cheesecake Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cheesecake Kreme and dipped in caramel icing. It is topped with a toffee graham-flavored crunch and a caramel drizzle.

Sugar Cookie Latte Returns Hot or Iced

The Sugar Cookie Latte is back on the menu for a limited time. You can order it hot or iced. It is made with a sugar cookie-inspired syrup and topped with whipped cream, a cookie and holiday sanding sugar.

Holiday Dozens for Office Parties and Cookie Swaps

Krispy Kreme designed the collection as a shareable holiday dozen. It is meant for gatherings like office parties, cookie swaps and gift-wrapping nights. A box holds a mix of all three new flavors, so one order covers a crowd.

Where to Buy the Krispy Kreme Holiday Collection

The holiday doughnuts are available in-shop. You can also order them for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Customers in Middle Tennessee and across the country can find the nearest participating location with the Krispy Kreme shop locator.

How Long the Holiday Doughnuts Are Available

The Holiday Seasonal Collection is a limited-time offer, available while supplies last. Krispy Kreme has not announced an end date. Availability may vary by participating shop.

Sharing Your Holiday Dozen on Social Media

Krispy Kreme is asking customers to share photos of their holiday dozens. Use the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Business Wire

The post Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Holiday Doughnut Collection appeared first on Wilson County Source.