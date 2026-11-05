Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Man Wanted on Probation Violation After Chase in Stolen Car

A 30-year-old Nashville man who was wanted for violating felony probation was arrested early Thursday after Mt. Juliet officers stopped him in a car that had been stolen just hours earlier in Nashville, Mt Juliet Police said.

The man was on felony probation for theft and had been wanted by Nashville authorities since September 2026 for violating it.

Just before 4 a.m., the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield license plate reader system alerted officers to a hotlisted plate tied to a stolen Toyota Corolla entering the city from Nashville on Old Lebanon Dirt Road. The car had been reported stolen around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Its owner had stepped briefly into Hawkers restaurant on Main Street in Nashville’s Edgehill neighborhood to pick up a DoorDash order.

Officers coordinated a pursuit prevention plan and searched for the vehicle, locating it at Laurel Valley Apartments. When the driver saw police, he fled, and a pursuit began.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices that disabled the car’s tires, but the suspect kept driving on the rims. He traveled south on Mt. Juliet Road and into Antioch before the car became disabled on Hobson Pike near Smith Springs Parkway.

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The suspect at first refused to get out of the car. Officers worked toward a peaceful surrender, and he eventually exited and was taken into custody without further incident.

Information on the safeguards, laws, policies and privacy protections governing the city’s license plate readers is available here.

Source: Mt Juliet Police Department

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