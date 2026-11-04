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11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expecting 2.44 in; Current 68, Wind…
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Wilson County is active, warning of heavy precipitation expected through today.
Current conditions in Wilson County at 4:45 AM show a temperature of 67.5°F with a wind speed of 14.1 mph. Moderate rain has been recorded, with a total precipitation of 0.04 in observed so far.
For today, expect a high temperature of 70°F and a low of 56.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 15.8 mph, and there is a 96% chance of additional rain, with total precipitation expected to reach 2.44 in for the day, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.4°F, and winds will decrease to about 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is minimal at 2%, with mostly overcast skies.
Today's DetailsHigh 70°F Low 56°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 2.44 in Now 67°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|62°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
The post 11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expecting 2.44 in; Current 68, Wind… appeared first on Wilson County Source.