11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expecting 2.44 in; Current 68, Wind…

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Wilson County is active, warning of heavy precipitation expected through today.

Current conditions in Wilson County at 4:45 AM show a temperature of 67.5°F with a wind speed of 14.1 mph. Moderate rain has been recorded, with a total precipitation of 0.04 in observed so far.

For today, expect a high temperature of 70°F and a low of 56.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 15.8 mph, and there is a 96% chance of additional rain, with total precipitation expected to reach 2.44 in for the day, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.4°F, and winds will decrease to about 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is minimal at 2%, with mostly overcast skies.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 70°F 56°F Rain: heavy Thursday 62°F 53°F Overcast Friday 65°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 39°F Overcast Monday 65°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate

High 70°F Low 56°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 2.44 in Now 67°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:45pm

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