OBITUARY: Peter Beringer

Mr. Beringer passed away on September 20th, 2024 at AHC Mt. Juliet in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Mr. Beringer passed away on September 20th, 2024 at AHC Mt. Juliet in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Peter was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 7, 1947. He worked for Mercure Marine and was a Union Member.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and always met you with a smile on your face.

He was preceded in death by his father Anton Beringer, mother Johanna (Novak) Beringer, brothers Gordon Beringer, Anthony Beringer, John Beringer, and sisters Diane Beringer Swartwout.

He is survived by his sons Michael Beringer and Scott Beringer, sisters Joann Beringer Stachewicz and Charolette Hoffman, and his brother Harold Beringer.

He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

