Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wilson County Source

    OBITUARY: Peter Beringer

    By Michael Carpenter,

    2 days ago

    Obituary published by Ellis Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Nashville on Sep. 23, 2024.

    Mr. Beringer passed away on September 20th, 2024 at AHC Mt. Juliet in Mt. Juliet, TN.

    Peter was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 7, 1947. He worked for Mercure Marine and was a Union Member.

    He enjoyed playing the guitar and always met you with a smile on your face.

    He was preceded in death by his father Anton Beringer, mother Johanna (Novak) Beringer, brothers Gordon Beringer, Anthony Beringer, John Beringer, and sisters Diane Beringer Swartwout.

    He is survived by his sons Michael Beringer and Scott Beringer, sisters Joann Beringer Stachewicz and Charolette Hoffman, and his brother Harold Beringer.

    He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

    This obituary was published by Ellis On-Site Crematory.

    Obituaries provided free for the community.

    This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

    The post OBITUARY: Peter Beringer appeared first on Wilson County Source .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today53 minutes ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 hours ago
    Get Ready to Groove: Why Memphis Soul Revue is Your Ultimate Event Entertainment
    Wilson County Source1 day ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy