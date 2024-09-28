Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wilson County Source

    Nashville’s Newest Venue The Pinnacle Adds More Shows to 2025 Lineup

    By Source Staff,

    2 days ago

    The Pinnacle, AEG Presents’ new venue at the Nashville Yards development, announced its grand opening and first set of performers including T-Pain, Turnpike Troubadours, Journey, Megan Moroney, who sold out back-to-back shows, Zeds Dead, and Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine.

    The highly anticipated new venue has announced its next slate of shows, with performances from CMT Award-winning artist Warren Zeiders, rapper Denzel Curry and Comedian Adam Ray.

    New Shows Announced:
    Warren Zeiders – March 27, 2025
    Comedian Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live – April 6, 2025
    Denzel Curry – April 12, 2025

    Tickets for these new shows are on sale here: thepinnaclenashville.com .

    Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living including more than 650 residences across two towers, The Emory and The Everett. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension St. Thomas Landing. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com .

    The post Nashville’s Newest Venue The Pinnacle Adds More Shows to 2025 Lineup appeared first on Wilson County Source .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza19 days ago
    A shopper catches Sam’s Club putting new expiration stickers on old orange juice
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Alan Jackson Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
    Wilson County Source2 days ago
    New Music this Week- September 30, 2024
    Wilson County Source12 hours ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Calling Pumpkin Spice Fans: Fall Pies Have Launched at Papa C Pies
    Wilson County Source4 days ago
    Chase Matthew to Make Headline Debut The Ryman
    Wilson County Source2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Red Sox Star Player: “See Myself Retiring In Dodger Blue”
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy