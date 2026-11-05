🏥 Wilmington, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings with Strong Benefits

Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in hospitals, long‑term care, and mental health. Here are several local roles where you can build a stable career while staying close to home.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Wilmington, OH

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Salary: Not listed

Plan and deliver nutritional care for residents in a long‑term care setting, following physician orders and safety standards. This role stands out for daily pay options, generous PTO and benefits, tuition and loan support, and a family‑like, award‑winning workplace recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces for 2026.

Employer: TriHealth Inc. (Clinton Regional Hospital)

(Clinton Regional Hospital) Location: 610 West Main Street, Wilmington, OH 45177

Type: Full-time, 80 hours biweekly, day shift

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified external candidates

Perform a full range of lab tests in areas like chemistry, hematology, microbiology, and transfusion services, helping providers make accurate diagnoses. You’ll get a $10K sign‑on bonus, weekend/holiday rotation (not every weekend), and access to strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths in a respected regional health system.

Employer: Autumn Behavioral Health Center

Location: Wilmington, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Provide therapy for children, families, and individuals with developmental disabilities using CBT, crisis intervention, and other evidence‑based methods. This role offers health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support, plus a mission‑driven setting where people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.