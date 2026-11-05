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🔧 Wilmington, OH Hiring Now: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles
Wilmington has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working around cars or outdoor spaces.
Here are a few solid options hiring in Wilmington, Ohio for building and grounds-style work.
Automotive Detailer - Car Washer - Wilmington
- Employer: Enterprise
- Location: Wilmington, OH (1850 Rombach Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour (about 40 hours/week)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, employee discounts, training
You’ll clean, sanitize, and inspect rental cars, trucks, and vans so they’re ready for customers. Set schedule with Sundays off and strong benefits for a hands-on role.
Arena Crew / Arena Associate
- Employer: World Equestrian Center
- Location: Wilmington, OH
- Type: Likely full-time, on-site
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, on-the-job training
Outdoor, physical job helping keep the equestrian arena and grounds in top shape—cleaning stalls, trash pickup, event setup/tear-down, and equipment use (forklifts, tractors). Great fit if you like farm work, being outside in all weather, and staying busy.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.