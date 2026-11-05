🔧 Wilmington, OH Hiring Now: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles

Wilmington has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working around cars or outdoor spaces.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Wilmington, Ohio for building and grounds-style work.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Wilmington, OH (1850 Rombach Ave)

(1850 Rombach Ave) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, employee discounts, training

You’ll clean, sanitize, and inspect rental cars, trucks, and vans so they’re ready for customers. Set schedule with Sundays off and strong benefits for a hands-on role.

Employer: World Equestrian Center

Location: Wilmington, OH

Type: Likely full-time, on-site

Likely full-time, on-site Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, on-the-job training

Outdoor, physical job helping keep the equestrian arena and grounds in top shape—cleaning stalls, trash pickup, event setup/tear-down, and equipment use (forklifts, tractors). Great fit if you like farm work, being outside in all weather, and staying busy.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.