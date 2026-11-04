🛒 Wilmington, OH Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Wilmington’s retail and service scene is steady right now, with a mix of national chains and local spots hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with self-checkout, and keep customers happy on their way out. Good fit if you want flexible hours plus big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Country View Pet Hospital

Location: Wilmington, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time (~30 hrs/week)

Salary: From $13.00/hour, depending on experience

Front desk role at a locally owned animal hospital, handling phones, scheduling, and greeting clients and their pets. Monday–Friday schedule, about 30 hours/week, with health, dental, vision, PTO, uniform allowance, and employee discounts for pet care.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Wilmington, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level management job where you help run the store, lead the team, and keep customer service, food safety, and merchandising on point. Expect shift work (including some nights/weekends), lots of time on your feet, and a clear path to grow in convenience retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and pay can change, and you might spot a version that fits you better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.