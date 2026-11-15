Wilmington’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to banks and tech‑driven service centers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Walmart / Sam’s Club Location: 412 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$27/hour + possible premiums

Work in the Tire & Battery Center handling installs, repairs, and customer service while using digital tools to track work. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1013 Market St, Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time

Help shoppers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace and want benefits options even in a part-time role.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1013 Market St, Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Support daily store operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, and help with ordering and cash control. A step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Run the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Designed for experienced retail leaders, with competitive pay, health/dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth opportunities.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Great for new grads or career changers into banking. You’ll open accounts, help with digital banking and lending, and do outreach, with a structured benefits program and clear career path.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wilmington, NC (in-person)

Type: On-site (hours not specified)

Run the register, handle payments, and help customers find what they need, plus light stocking and merchandising. Simple way to get retail experience with an employee discount.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $26–$28/hour

Blend customer service with light technical and operations work—support rentals, repairs, scheduling, and documentation for a global water technology company. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, retirement plan, tuition help, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.