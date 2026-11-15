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Wilmington
🛒 Wilmington, NC Retail & Customer Service Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Wilmington’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to banks and tech‑driven service centers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.
Tire & Battery Technician – Automotive
- Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club
- Location: 412 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$27/hour + possible premiums
Work in the Tire & Battery Center handling installs, repairs, and customer service while using digital tools to track work. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U).
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1013 Market St, Wilmington, NC
- Type: Part-time
Help shoppers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace and want benefits options even in a part-time role.
Assistant Store Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1013 Market St, Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
Support daily store operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, and help with ordering and cash control. A step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
Run the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Designed for experienced retail leaders, with competitive pay, health/dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth opportunities.
Financial Services Specialist (Universal Banker)
- Employer: First Citizens Bank
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
Great for new grads or career changers into banking. You’ll open accounts, help with digital banking and lending, and do outreach, with a structured benefits program and clear career path.
Cashier
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Wilmington, NC (in-person)
- Type: On-site (hours not specified)
Run the register, handle payments, and help customers find what they need, plus light stocking and merchandising. Simple way to get retail experience with an employee discount.
Service Center Specialist
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $26–$28/hour
Blend customer service with light technical and operations work—support rentals, repairs, scheduling, and documentation for a global water technology company. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, retirement plan, tuition help, and wellness programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.