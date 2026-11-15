Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from student roles to federal careers. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

3rd-year pharmacy student role in a busy retail setting where you’ll work under a licensed pharmacist and get hands-on experience in patient safety, customer service, inventory, and immunizations (when eligible). Comes with a part-time benefits package (dental, vision, discounts, wellness programs) and a long application window through 11/14/2027.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Dental Care at Riverlights)

(Dental Care at Riverlights) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, a sign-on bonus with tuition reimbursement, and access to advanced tech like an iTero Scanner and VideaHealth AI. Backed by Heartland Dental’s large support network, you’ll get world-class CE, mentorship, stock opportunities, and strong benefits in a coastal city with great quality of life.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Facility: Campbell Health & Rehab Center (Burgaw, near Wilmington)

Campbell Health & Rehab Center (Burgaw, near Wilmington) Location Listed: Wilmington, NC (facility address: 311 S. Campbell St, Burgaw, NC 28425)

(facility address: 311 S. Campbell St, Burgaw, NC 28425) Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: $18.00 – $23.50/hour

Skilled nursing facility role focused on direct resident care, comfort, and safety with 12-hour shifts (7a–7p, 7p–7a, 3p–11p). Offers daily or weekly pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance (FT), tuition and loan support, and strong growth paths for your nursing career.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time (GS-06)

Salary: Competitive federal pay (exact range not listed)

Serve veterans in an outpatient setting Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., providing hands-on care, meds administration, and support for specialty clinics. Comes with a strong federal benefits package: 37–50 days of paid time off per year, federal pension plus 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, health/vision/dental, parental leave, and possible childcare subsidy.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in our area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.