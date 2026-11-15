Wilmington’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from pizza shops to coffee bars to childcare centers.

Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to in a few minutes.

Employer: Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC)

Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + mileage, tips, overtime (exact rate not listed)

Second-in-command to the General Manager, leading a small team of CSRs, drivers, and pizza makers. Good fit if you want fast career growth, paid training, health insurance, and PTO in a high-energy store.

Employer: Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC)

Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + mileage, tips, overtime (exact rate not listed)

Same Assistant General Manager role at a different Domino’s location. You’ll run shifts, help with hiring and scheduling, and keep food and labor on target. Includes health insurance, PTO, paid training, and a clear path to higher management.

Employer: Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC)

Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + mileage, tips, overtime (exact rate not listed)

Lead a smaller team, build regulars, and learn every in-store position. Great if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, and want management experience plus benefits in a busy pizza shop.

Employer: Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC)

Domino's (Yellow Hammer Pizza of MD, LLC) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + mileage, tips, overtime (exact rate not listed)

Another Domino’s Assistant General Manager opening, same perks and responsibilities: run shifts, manage inventory and cash, and support marketing. Solid option if you like fast-paced, competitive work and want to move up.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$16 per hour, based on experience

Cook nutritious meals and snacks for kids following CACFP guidelines, handle food safety, and help with classroom support when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, 9 paid holidays, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay + performance bonuses (exact base not listed)

Run daily operations in a high-volume, fast-paced restaurant, lead and train the team, and drive local marketing. Includes meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Drift Coffee & Kitchen

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Prep fresh ingredients, keep the kitchen organized, and help open/close shifts in a modern café setting. Offers 401(k) matching, employee discounts, training & development, wellness resources, and room to advance.

Employer: wave wellness

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: In-person (schedule flexible)

In-person (schedule flexible) Pay: $16–$20 per hour

Provide manicures, pedicures, gels, and extensions while keeping a clean, calm space for clients. You get a flexible schedule, tools provided, free parking, employee discount, and a chance to use extra beauty skills if you have them.

Employer: Okami Japanese Steak House

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13–$17 per hour

Greet guests, manage seating, and keep the flow moving in a busy hibachi-style restaurant. Night shifts, weekends and holidays needed; includes employee discount and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Okami Japanese Steak House

Location: Wilmington, NC 28403

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $2.13–$3.00/hour + tips (about $80–$200/day)

Serve guests in a lively steakhouse with both day and night shifts available. Must be able to work weekends and holidays, and you’ll get an employee discount and flexible schedule if you’re looking for strong tip income.

Employer: Guthrie's Chicken

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time (hours vary by need)

Full-time or Part-time (hours vary by need) Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Work the line, prep food, and serve guests in a fast-paced chicken spot while keeping things clean and safe. Good for anyone who wants steady hours, cross-training in kitchen and front-of-house, and a team-first environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have more than one role open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.