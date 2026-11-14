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New Hanover County
International Festival Held at Ogden Park
4 days ago
An International Festival at Ogden Park celebrated resilience, love, faith, and unity, highlighting the message that there is one human race. The event drew over 1,000 participants.
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus
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