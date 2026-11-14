Wilmington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Samet Corporation

Samet Corporation Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the field on commercial and industrial builds from day one—running subs, schedules, safety, and quality. This is a senior role for someone with 7–10+ years in construction who wants to mentor crews and own the jobsite.

Employer: Southern Industrial Constructors, Inc.

Southern Industrial Constructors, Inc. Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (benefits/PTO after 3 months)

Industrial electrician work with blueprints, conduit, cable tray, motor controls, and metering across busy sites. Good fit if you’re comfortable in tough conditions, can travel, and want steady industrial projects with a big Southeast contractor.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $20.31 – $27.92/hour

Wrench on a wide mix of diesel and heavy equipment (lifts, generators, pumps, HVAC) for a major rental company. Comes with benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, paid time off, and training, ideal if you want a long-term tech career path.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role doing diagnostics, brakes, engines, steering, suspension, electrical, inspections, and maintenance. Best for experienced A/B techs who like using scan tools and explaining repairs clearly to customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.