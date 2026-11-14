Wilmington’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with several centers growing and hiring. If you love working with little ones, there are a few solid full-time options to check out this week.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour, based on experience and education

Create a warm, playful classroom where babies and young children learn through stories, hands-on activities, and daily routines. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 9 paid holidays, 8 PTO days, 50% childcare discount, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonuses)

Lead the whole school: support teachers, partner with families, and handle daily operations like staffing, budgeting, and enrollment. This leadership role offers health, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, childcare discounts, 401(k) with employer contributions, and professional development.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour, based on experience and education + $300 sign-on bonus

Very similar to the Lead Teacher role, but with a $300 sign-on bonus. You’ll plan age-appropriate lessons, keep the classroom safe and organized, and build strong relationships with families. Includes the same full benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.