Looking for a new feline friend in Wilmington, NC? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black – a true little house panther

– a true little house panther Personality: Clever, affectionate, low-energy. Loves to explore, climb the cat tree, and perch on her foster parents. Curious and a bit precocious – she’s been found in hampers, drawers, and even a lampshade.

Clever, affectionate, low-energy. Loves to explore, climb the cat tree, and perch on her foster parents. Curious and a bit precocious – she’s been found in hampers, drawers, and even a lampshade. Good to know: Play-growls when she’s having fun, which is part of her serious play style.

Play-growls when she’s having fun, which is part of her serious play style. Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc. (Wilmington, NC)

(Wilmington, NC) Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – please reach out through her Adopt-a-Pet page or the rescue’s listed phone number.

👉 Meet Tartufo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Personality: Spunky, clever, low-to-medium energy. Very curious and always looking for new places to explore.

Spunky, clever, low-to-medium energy. Very curious and always looking for new places to explore. Fun fact: Has “ninja” escape skills and even uses dresser handles like a ladder to get the best view.

Has “ninja” escape skills and even uses dresser handles like a ladder to get the best view. Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc. (Wilmington, NC)

(Wilmington, NC) Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – contact the rescue via her Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Tequila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix

Domestic Shorthair, Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Lanky, athletic, low-to-medium energy. Loves chasing and wrestling with his siblings, especially his brother Taj.

Lanky, athletic, low-to-medium energy. Loves chasing and wrestling with his siblings, especially his brother Taj. Likes: Snuggling with his foster mom, being held, climbing the cat tree, and napping in the clothes hamper. Big purr motor and enjoys company.

Snuggling with his foster mom, being held, climbing the cat tree, and napping in the clothes hamper. Big purr motor and enjoys company. Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc. (Wilmington, NC)

(Wilmington, NC) Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – reach out through his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Pilot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix

Domestic Shorthair, Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Shimmery silver-gray fur

Shimmery fur Personality: Gentle, easy-going, low-energy, and very affectionate. Loves being held like a baby.

Gentle, easy-going, low-energy, and very affectionate. Loves being held like a baby. Likes: Playing with siblings, batting toys, climbing the cat tree, greeting visitors, and rubbing on her humans while purring.

Playing with siblings, batting toys, climbing the cat tree, greeting visitors, and rubbing on her humans while purring. Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc. (Wilmington, NC)

(Wilmington, NC) Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – contact the rescue via her Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Mirasol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix

Domestic Shorthair, Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Steel gray

Steel gray Personality: Spunky, charismatic, medium-energy. Small but tough – can keep up with her bigger siblings.

Spunky, charismatic, medium-energy. Small but tough – can keep up with her bigger siblings. Likes: Chasing toys, climbing anything she can, and then curling up for serious nap-and-cuddle time with her foster parents.

Chasing toys, climbing anything she can, and then curling up for serious nap-and-cuddle time with her foster parents. Location: Wilmington, NC area

area Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc.

Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – reach out through her Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Rosalia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Sweet, a bit reserved at first, then very loving once she feels safe. Great with other cats and even comfortable around a big dog.

Sweet, a bit reserved at first, then very loving once she feels safe. Great with other cats and even comfortable around a big dog. Special notes: Has healed eye ulcers and one cloudy eye for life, but that doesn’t stop her from playing or purring.

Has healed eye ulcers and one cloudy eye for life, but that doesn’t stop her from playing or purring. Likes: Loud purr sessions, snuggles, spring toys, crinkle toys, and chasing the laser.

Loud purr sessions, snuggles, spring toys, crinkle toys, and chasing the laser. Location: Wilmington, NC area

area Shelter: All 4 Cats, Inc.

Contact: All 4 Cats, Inc. – contact the rescue via her Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Princess Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wilmington, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.