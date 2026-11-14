⚠️ Brief NYSEG power blip planned November 17

NYSEG has shared an update on the recent power “blips” in Wilmington:

A substation issue has been fixed .

. Crews are still checking the lines to find a fault and source of interference that’s causing ongoing issues.

that’s causing ongoing issues. The next planned power blip for work on the transmission line is November 17 around 10 a.m.

You may want to plan around that time if you rely on power for work, medical devices, or other important needs.