📢 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program applications

The Town has a 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program application available, but the online image of the form is low quality.

If you want to apply, you can:

Pick up a paper form at the Town Clerk’s Office in Wilmington

in Wilmington Or call Dawn at 518-946-7174 to get a form or more information

If your family could use some extra help around the holidays, this is a good time to reach out and get your application started.