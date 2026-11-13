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📢 Apply for Wilmington’s 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program
11 days ago
📢 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program applications
The Town has a 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program application available, but the online image of the form is low quality.
If you want to apply, you can:
- Pick up a paper form at the Town Clerk’s Office in Wilmington
- Or call Dawn at 518-946-7174 to get a form or more information
If your family could use some extra help around the holidays, this is a good time to reach out and get your application started.
More Info: 2026 Holidays For Sharing Program Application – To...
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