Wilmington’s busy season means lots of hands-on work keeping buildings, pools, and shelters in good shape. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working outdoors or on-site, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wilmington, NC (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Install and service swimming pools, clean and balance water, and repair pumps and plumbing. Great fit if you enjoy outdoor work, using tools, and driving a company truck with tools provided.

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (based on experience)

Service and repair commercial HVAC systems, boilers, and controls across multiple job sites. Standout perks include $0-cost medical, dental, short-term disability, and life insurance for employee-only coverage, plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Good Shepherd Center – SECU Lakeside Reserve

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,000 – $50,000 per year

Split your time between repairs (plumbing, drywall, painting, basic HVAC/electrical) and cleaning/grounds work at a shelter and housing program. This is a good match if you want steady maintenance work and to support people experiencing homelessness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.