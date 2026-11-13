Wilmington’s tech scene is growing fast, with new roles popping up in data, automation, and fintech. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to today.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare Companies

Liberty Healthcare Companies Location: Wilmington, NC (Management Information Systems)

(Management Information Systems) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly engineering role where you build and support data integrations across tools like SQL Server, SSIS, Azure Data Factory, Mirth Connect, APIs, and SFTP. Great fit if you have a CS/IT degree, solid SQL, and hands-on AI-assisted coding experience (Copilot/Claude, etc.) and want to work with healthcare and ERP data in a structured, modern environment.

Employer: Anza Mortgage Insurance Corporation

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (salary + performance bonus)

Mid- to senior-level role owning data validation and monitoring for mortgage datasets in a cloud-native Databricks/Spark environment. Ideal if you have 3–4+ years in data engineering/quality, strong Python + SQL, cloud (AWS/Azure), and experience with testing frameworks and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: TowneBank

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Likely full-time, senior leadership

Likely Salary: Not listed

Senior tech leader role owning TowneBank’s lending technology stack (Baker Hill Unify, Finastra LaserPro, Built, and more) across consumer, small business, commercial, and dealer lending. Best for someone with 7+ years in banking tech, 3+ years leading lending systems, and hands-on experience implementing digital loan origination platforms, who’s ready to set roadmap, manage vendors, and lead a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Wilmington employers are growing and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.