🔧 Wilmington, NC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Wilmington’s care facilities are hiring for cleaning and floor care right now. If you like keeping spaces spotless and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a long-term care facility keeping floors clean, buffed, and safe in resident rooms and common areas. HCSG offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, training, and career development, plus other benefits based on eligibility.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour, based on experience

Help keep a skilled nursing facility clean and welcoming by caring for resident rooms, laundry, and shared spaces. This role offers daily or weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and tuition/education support, with a steady Mon–Fri 9:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. schedule plus every other weekend.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.