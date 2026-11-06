🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from gas stations to fashion and grocery. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town, many with flexible hours and solid perks.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This entry-level crew role covers cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, on-the-job training, and room to grow in a big convenience brand.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy grocery store, lead teams, and drive sales and guest satisfaction. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and pension, store discount, and paid time off.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time (FT also available)

Salary: From $15.15/hour (higher with experience)

Greet customers and manage order pickup in a warehouse-style store. Includes bonus potential, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and paid time off for eligible associates.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end store role in an off-price home fashions environment—think greeting shoppers, running the register, and keeping the checkout area organized. Great if you like a fast pace and helping people find deals.

Employer: Altar'd State

Location: Mayfaire Town Center, Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal sales role focused on guest service, styling help, and keeping the store looking great. Offers competitive base pay, associate discount, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow.

Employer: Altar'd State

Location: Mayfaire Town Center, Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Similar seasonal Brand Representative role with a focus on relationship-based selling and a clean, welcoming store. Includes associate discount and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Altar'd State

Location: Mayfaire Town Center, Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Ongoing Brand Representative position (not marked seasonal) where you greet guests, hit personal sales goals, and help with merchandising and inventory. Must be 18+ and able to work nights and weekends.

Employer: ALDI N.C. L.L.C.

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00/hour starting, up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

Split your time between the register and stocking shelves in a busy grocery store. Strong hourly pay, early-morning shifts for stockers, and a clear wage increase path.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role keeping prices, shelf tags, and signs accurate across the store. Good if you like quieter hours, detailed work, and want access to Harris Teeter group benefit plans (after waiting periods).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Wilmington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.