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Wilmington
🏥 Wilmington NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to wellness and skincare. Here are several local roles hiring now.
Optometric Technician I
- Employer: Keplr Vision
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help patients get ready to see the eye doctor, run basic tests, handle charts, and support smooth office flow. Good fit if you like detailed work, talking with patients, and working on a small clinic team.
Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Cogir Senior Living
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work directly with seniors, helping with daily care and offering companionship in a team-focused community. Multiple shifts are open (days, evenings, nights), plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and free meals.
Licensed Esthetician
- Employer: Facial Collective – Carolina Forest
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $19.00–$22.00 per hour (per service)
- Join a new, modern facial studio focused on medical-grade skincare and confidence-building treatments. Ideal if you have at least 3 years’ esthetics experience (including microneedling) and want flexible hours, product discounts, and room to grow.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40.00–$80.00 per hour
- Provide customized massage sessions in a wellness-focused clinic, with chances to build your own client base. Comes with training, discounts, and a fun, energetic environment if you love helping people feel their best.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, pay, and growth once you hit the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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