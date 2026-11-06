🎁 Free Wilmington Giveaways — Handy Household Items & More

Wilmington neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you like to reuse, craft, or save on moving costs, these local freebies might be perfect for you.

Item: Empty egg cartons (big and small)

Condition: Used, empty cartons

Location: Seaspray Landing, Wilmington, NC (pickup from porch near Mayfaire)

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has several empty egg cartons, both large and small sizes. Great if you have chickens and need cartons for eggs, or if you want them for an art or school project. They can leave them on the porch near Mayfaire for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Moving boxes

Condition: Used, from a recent move

Location: Dunbar Road, Wilmington, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Someone just finished moving and has tons of boxes to give away. These are perfect if you’re about to move, need storage, or want boxes for shipping or organizing. Quantity sounds large, so you may be able to grab several at once.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Two porcelain toilets (used but clean, working)

(used but clean, working) Power Wheels Jeep (not running)

(not running) Larger black ride-on vehicle (not running)

Location: Sea Breeze, Wilmington, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is offering two working porcelain toilets that are used but clean and ready for pickup if you can haul them. They also have a Power Wheels Jeep and a larger black ride-on vehicle. Both ride-ons are not running and may need batteries or other work, but they’re free to anyone willing to pick them up. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor for exact pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.